4th Grade Runner-up

Kallen Smith,

Serene Hills Elementary

Vroom! The airplanes land at the front of the elementary school. Excited children run up the steps and board the 7:30 2nd grade train to their classrooms. If kids ruled the world, kids would have planes instead of buses and trains instead of walking. I think electric planes would help because they are quicker than bus. You would take off and then land and you would basically never be late.

It would be safe for the environment. I think that there is a little too much pollution in the world. It is important that we don’t pollute the world. It would cause less traffic when you need to get to work/school you can fly right over the traffic and think “I’m glad I’m not in that traffic”. It would just be cool.

Everyone would know how to drive a plane. It would be just like riding a bike, but easier. The electric train would help because it is quick because sometimes I am late to specials and other events. It would get you there earlier and it wouldn’t cost a buck because there would be solar panel chargers. They would collect electricity and at night charge up the train to be fully powered up. The train would be cool and unique.

A train would drive in the school. Each class would have a button to signal the train to come. The train would start coming, and you would get in the train and say in the train’s speaker, “5th grade hall,” and it would quickly take you there. I think the electric train and plane would help the school community and save a lot of animals involved in global warming. I think it could improve the traffic and it is a fun way to get to places!