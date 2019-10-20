2019 Young Writer’s Contest Winners

4th Grade Winner Gavin Hoffmeyer Serene Hills Elementary

Once upon a time there were two kids named Jake and Mike who were best friends. Jake was at Mike’s house when something surprising happened. Jake heard a thud outside. PLOW! They rushed down the stairs to see what had happened.

Outside, they saw a black hat on the ground. As they looked more closely, they spotted a snowman! Jake and Mike thought the hat probably belonged to it, so they put the hat back on him.

Suddenly the snowman turned and said, “Hello, my name is Frosty. Thanks for getting my magic hat.” They were shocked to see a snowman that could talk and move. Frosty said he was headed north to see his family but got lost. They decided to help Frosty find his way.

They walked on a trail through the woods. As they traveled farther, it got hotter and hotter. Frosty felt the heat on his body and told them that he would melt if it got too hot. Jake said, “Don’t worry, Frosty. You are fine.”

Mike was not happy at all. He tried to convince Jake that they were going the wrong way. As they are walking, they saw a hunter and asked for directions. The hunter told them they were going south. By this time, Frosty had almost completely melted. It was too late for Frosty. His last words were, “Take care of my magic hat. You can bring me back to life when you return to the snow.”

Mike and Jake finished the journey north and found Frosty’s family. They built a snowman and placed the hat back on him. Frosty came to life and was thankful to be back with his family. Jake and Mike were his heroes.