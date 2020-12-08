2020 AFM Young Writers Contest Winners

4th Grade Winner

Elwood Sentilles

Blanton Elementary

My best day in quarantine was when I went fishing with my brother, dad and my dad’s friend Dobbie. We started off in a tiny but deep and slow fishing hole. Dobbie was going to start with helping me roll cast into the deep water with a Copper John which is a nymph. (I had to earn that nymph by cleaning the house). Once I got the nymph into the water I casted it out so that I could get it farther out onto the very smooth dark water. Then I kept doing that for five or six times. After I casted it in that one spot for a while I moved up the river a few steps. Still no fish. I kept rotating until Dobbie finally started fishing on his own. Now that Dobbie started fishing on his own, I could do it my way. I went back to where I started and put on a different fly. I put on a dry fly so that it would not sink. Then immediately after I casted out the new dry fly a fish took a nibble at it. So I stayed with that fly for a long time. I moved way up,and I moved way down, still, no fish. In fact nobody had caught a fish yet.

But then my dad (who was working with my brother) said that there was five minutes till we moved up to the next spot. So I quickly put back on the Copper John, and the second I put the Copper John on the thick glowing river, a fish takes it. The fish that I had on the hook was a good twelve inch fish. I slowly pulled in the fish so that we could look at it.

And that is how I caught my first fish.