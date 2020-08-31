Austin Museum Day 2020

Explore Austin-area museums — for free! The 23rd Annual Austin Museum Day is a free celebration of art, culture, history, music, nature, and science.

This year’s Museum Day will look a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the museums will be open to the public for in-person visits to see exhibits and participate in activities. Some of the museums will be participating in this year’s Virtual Museum Day event happening on the event’s Facebook page.

During this event there will be a schedule of activities, like craft projects, virtual tours, gallery talks, and more, hosted by different museums around Austin throughout the day. Updated information about each museum and the schedule for the day will be provided closer to the event.

See Austin’s Weirdest Homes –Virtually!

Strange. Kooky. Magical. Peculiar. Funky. Eccentric. Weird. Whatever you call it, on September 5, 2020 from 10am – 6pm see the weirdest homes in Austin.

Now in its seventh year, the Austin Weird Homes Tour is producing a 100% virtual tour. Participants can come along with the Weird Homes Crew and visit these wonderfully weird homes from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Tickets for the tour are $25 per device or $45 for an event ticket and a copy of the bestselling coffee table book: Weird Homes: The People and Places That Keep Austin Strangely Wonderful. Ticket purchasers will be emailed an access link one hour before the event, and the homes will be shown on a schedule. Attendees can watch a recording of any home missed for up to two weeks after the event.

A portion of all ticket sales goes directly to LifeWorks and their fight for affordable housing for at-risk teens.