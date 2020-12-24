Austin New Year Eve Celebration

Austin’s New Year, the City of Austin’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, will be virtual in 2020. Presented by the Austin Convention Center, the special will feature pre-recorded performances from eight local bands recorded at iconic, local venues across the city including The Saxon Pub, The Continental Club, Cheer Up Charlies, Antone’s Night Club and Mohawk.

The celebration will feature a lineup of some of the city’s most prominent and up and coming artists spanning several genres. The lineup includes Shakey Graves, Parker McCollum, Gina Chavez, Como Las Movies, Swimming with Bears, BettySoo, Rob Baird and Jake Lloyd.

The 2020 Austin’s New Year event is one way the City is working to support Austin’s local, live music and venue culture.

“COVID-19 has been devastating to our special events and entertainment industry. In 2020, the virtual Austin’s New Year event is able to benefit some of our local musicians and venues,” said City Manager Spencer Cronk. “We pride ourselves in being The Live Music Capital of the World, and this event will allow us to experience a little piece of Austin while celebrating safely from home.”