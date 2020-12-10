Bastrop River of Lights

,Take in the River of Lights lining Bastrop’s scenic June Hill Pape River Walk. Stroll the half-mile promenade of lighted displays in a variety of seasonal themes in a beautiful setting. To access the walk, enter the stairs west of the intersection of Main and Pine Streets, or select the fully accessible entrance at Fishermans Park on Farm Street. The event runs nightly until Jan. 1, from dusk to 10:00 p.m. Admission is free.