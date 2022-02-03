Black History Month Kids’ Day! will take place at the Carver Museum on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The whole family can learn more about Black heritage through crafts, storytelling and kid-friendly activities.

To honor this year’s theme for Black History Month of “Black Health and Wellness,” the event will also feature several special guests. Listen to a Q&A with children’s book author and illustrator Don Tate about his book “Swish!” followed by a book signing. Black Girls Who Run Austin and MOVEment instructor Christopher Isom-Youth will lead fitness activities on the Freedom Plaza and in the Carver Dance Studio. Crafts, music and mural activities will take place throughout the event. The event is free and open to the public.

See the full schedule and rsvp at bit.ly/3Lc5Ie6.