Blue Genie Art Bazaar, (BGAB), an annual holiday art and shopping event, is now open daily through Dec. 24 at 6100 Airport Boulevard, near the ACC Highland Campus. Founded in 2001 by the principals at Blue Genie Art Industries, the Bazaar has grown from a small East Austin gathering to a beloved and always-creative fixture of the Austin holiday season. BGAB offers thousands of unique art and handmade gifts by more than 200 artists and artisans, all located under one roof with a centralized checkout, a full bar,

and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. The Bazaar is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (with the exception of Christmas Eve, when it closes at 6 p.m.). Admission and parking are free.

Each year, BGAB supports Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and South Texas via “Make-A-Wish Mondays,” where 10 percent of profits each Monday are donated to the organization. Donation boxes are set up around the Bazaar floor throughout the event. BGAB donated over $5000 for the foundation last year.

In addition to “Make-A-Wish Mondays,” the Bazaar will host a variety of themed evenings celebrating the local arts scene. Tuesdays are Craft Nights with activities from Austin Tinkering School and Wednesday evenings will feature live music from local acts. Thursday nights allow

shoppers the chance to meet the artists and hear more about their work during brief artist talks.

For the third year, BGAB has partnered with the Cherrywood Art Fair and Armadillo Christmas Bazaar for the “Passport to Art.” The promotional initiative invites shoppers to have their passport stamped at all three events to be eligible for a grand prize drawing. Completed passports can be turned in at BGAB or Armadillo. The grand prize gift basket includes a season pass to the 2020 Armadillo Christmas Bazaar and gift items from all three art shows (over $500 retail value).

About the Blue Genie Art Bazaar

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is a creation of the principals at Blue Genie Art Industries and takes place in Austin, Texas, annually from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. Founded in 2001, it was originally held at the Blue Genie Art facility in east Austin. Starting as a lark among artists and friends with approximately 15 participants, BGAB has grown annually while gaining recognition for supporting the local arts

community and regional small businesses. Blue Genie Art Industries is a proud 2014 inductee into the Austin Critics Table’s Austin Arts Hall of Fame. In 2018, Austin Chronicle readers named BGAB Austin’s favorite shopping “Wild Card.” More information can be found at bluegenieartbazaar.com or follow the event on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.