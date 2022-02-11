BEE CAVE, TEXAS – February 10, 2022. BuzzFest, the second annual music, tech and art festival presented by

the Bee Cave Arts Foundation, is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 3rd through Saturday, March

5th from 6-10pm at the Hill Country Galleria’s Central Plaza in Bee Cave, Texas. The festival is free to the public

and appeals to all ages.

“The Bee Cave Arts Foundation is proud to host this outdoor illuminated art festival featuring renowned and

local artists for its second year,” said Bee Cave Arts Foundation Director Deby Childress. “This year’s festival is

all about immersion in the magical medium of light, sound art and music. Bee Cave BuzzFest truly offers a

family-friendly, one-of-a-kind art experience unlike anything the city and surrounding areas have seen.”

Each day of the three-day festival touts a unique lineup of musical talent from artists such as Shigeto, Baths,

Suzi Analogue and Graham Reynolds, DJ sets by Soundfounder and Butcher Bear of Exploded Drawing and

immersive performances by ARCOS Dance, Rosalyn Nasky and Emily Rushing. BuzzFest will showcase eight

tech art installations, including Hexamation, a large-scale, 40-foot diameter hex-grid installation of 19 light

towers that behave in unison as they visualize seismic data from Texas observation points using colors and

temporal rendering; Deep Quanta, which consists of four eight-foot light towers, each with 16 giant white

pixels that allow the towers to match musical sentences with visual sentences, creating elaborate

choreographies based on an abstract, electronic music composition; and Laser Cube, a decked-out and

elevated meditative space with organic-looking light forms and dance floor inside a 12-foot truss cube that

responds to live music.

Additional focal points on the “art path” throughout the Central Plaza include video projections in two retail

windows, dadaGeek’s juried tech art exhibition at The Hive, and light installations lining the main street in

front of The Hive that will display colors and temporal rendering based on the live musical performances.

Dining options will include the Hill Country Galleria’s restaurants, as well as food trucks, and alcoholic

beverages will be available with the purchase of drink tickets for attendees that are 21 and older.