On Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Austin writer Cate Berry will launch her latest children’s book, Chicken Break! at BookPeople. The book features ten wild and crazy chickens on a mission to escape the coop and have some fun. One by one, the chickens break out. When all ten are out, they let loose. But chickens get tired, and after their wild day, one by one, they head back for some much needed relaxation. Filled with spunk and spirit, this is a fun and energetic way of engaging young readers to count from one to ten, and from ten to one. To get a book signed at the event, a copy of the event book must be purchased from BookPeople located at 603 N. Lamar Blvd. For more information, visit www.bookpeople.com.