Join Travis Audubon for a morning of nature-filled activities on Sat., Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Blair Woods Sanctuary. Enjoy a fascinating presentation by Sky Kings Falconry featuring majestic live birds of prey at 11:30 a.m. Other activities include guided nature walks and crafts led by volunteers. Family Nature Day is free and open to the public. Plus, snacks and water will be provided. The sanctuary is located at 5401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For questions, email caley@travisaudubon.org.