Girls Empowerment Network welcomes its 2019 featured speakers Aisha Thomas of San Antonio and April Bowman of Dallas to reinforce a powerful message for girls, BELIEVE IT & BE IT, at its 12th annual WE ARE GIRLS AUSTIN on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open 8 a.m. at Anderson High School located at 8403 Mesa Dr. in Austin. This year’s honorary chair is Dr. Collette Pierce Burnette.

“We Are Girls is an incredible day of education and self-discovery for girls,” says Julia Cuba Lewis, MSW, Executive Director, Girls Empowerment Network. “Girls walk through the doors and they learn that they are in charge of their day, choosing sessions where they can learn how to believe in their ability to succeed. We see many girls who open up their hearts to their moms who attended with them, transforming themselves and expanding their own views of what they believe is possible for themselves and for their relationships.”

WE ARE GIRLS is designed especially for girls in grades 3 through 8 and the adults who care about them. Its 2019 theme is BELIEVE IT & BE IT with inspiring speakers and dozens of activities and workshops covering everything from creativity, entrepreneurship, and goal-setting to body image, bullying, and healthy relationships. Conference organizers recruit experts from areas including arts, education, social/emotional learning, health and wellness, dance, parenting, counseling, technology and entrepreneurship.

Tickets to We Are Girls Austin are $30 and are available for purchase at the event and online at www.wearegirlsaustin.eventbrite.com. Scholarships are available. Admission includes lunch, GIRLSFair, supplies, goodie bag, access to all Featured Conference Speaker’s presentations, breakout workshops, and resource fair.