Hanukkah Virtual 8K

This year, Hanukkah takes place Dec. 22-30. To celebrate, take part in the 1st Annual Happy Hanukkah 8K – Eight Crazy Nights! Participants complete a virtual race to represent each night of Hanukkah. Because this is a virtual race, it can be run, walked, or jogged from any location including roads, trails, treadmills, at the gym, or on the track. Racers can finish in one day or 1K at a time. Even better, complete 1K on each day of Hanukkah. Racers then report finishing times to organizers at VirtualRunEvents.com.

This year, Universal Human Rights is also in December and organizers will be donating 15% of each registration to the Human Rights Initiative, which provides legal and support services to refugees and immigrants who have suffered human rights abuses.

Registration for Happy Hanukkah 8K – Eight Crazy Nights! on Eventbrite is $9 to participate and $20 for a medal, bib, and shipping.