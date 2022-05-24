The 2022 Central Texas Juneteenth Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event celebrates Emancipation Day when the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas. A parade will kick off the event, starting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Salina Street. Traveling down Chicon Street, it will lead to an all-day festival at Rosewood Park and along the Boggy Creek Greenbelt. Vendors and family-friendly entertainment begin at noon and conclude with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.