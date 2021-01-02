“WALL-E,” a computer-animated 2008 Hollywood romance science-fiction classic, and Star Wars’ “Rogue One,” the 2016 space opera epic, headline the first “Moonlight Movies” for 2021 at Pioneer Farms.

They will be screened in our front gate pasture on Saturday, Jan. 9. “WALL-E” will start at 6:05 p.m., and “Rogue One” will start at 8:25 p.m.

Adults are $10, kids 12 and under are $5 and children under 3 are free.

Moviegoers will view the show from their cars. In an era of health mandates that have kept regular theaters closed, this is the perfect option for a unique family outing.

Our drive-in movies have been a big hit since they launched last fall.

Popcorn and concessions will be sold at the movie, including beer and wine. No coolers or pets are allowed.

COVID-19 rules will be in effect, including masks and social distancing.

Tickets for both movies are available here. There is limited parking so get your tickets today!

Hollywood classics. In an old-fashioned drive-in setting. With concessions and social distancing. What could be more fun on a holiday night in Austin?