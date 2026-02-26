Mozart’s Lunar New Year Festival

Step into Mozart’s for a vibrant two-day Lunar New Year Celebration you won’t want to miss.

Experience the energy of a traditional Chinese Lion Dance, the powerful rhythm of Japanese drumming choreography, live Chinese calligraphy, and festive face painting for all ages. It’s a cultural celebration filled with movement, art, and community.

Indulge in specially curated Lunar New Year teas, coffees, desserts and bites as you soak in the festive atmosphere by the lake and welcome the new year together.

Admission is FREE with RSVP through 2/27 by 11:59 PM. Be sure to secure your ticket in advance and bring your QR code as proof of registration.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, guests without a ticket/QR code will need to purchase admission for $2 at the door.

Gather your friends and family, reserve your spot early, and celebrate the New Year with us at Mozart’s.

Date and Times:

Saturday, February 28th 1:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday, March 1st 11:00am – 5:00pm

Lunar New Year Celebration Lineup

Join us for two full days of cultural performances, live art, and interactive experiences at Mozart’s Lunar New Year Celebration.

Traditional Chinese Lion Dance– Experience the vibrant energy and symbolism of the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, performed throughout the weekend.

Japanese Drumming & Choreography– Feel the powerful rhythms and dynamic choreography of Austin Taiko’s live Japanese drumming performances.

Live Chinese Calligraphy-Watch traditional Chinese calligraphy come to life with live demonstrations throughout the day. (SUNDAY ONLY)

Face Painting– Fun, festive face painting for all ages to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

General Information:

• Seating in each area is on a first-come, first-served basis. • This is a rain or shine event. • RSVP to reserve your spot and receive free admission by 2/27 by 11:59 PM • Walk-ins are welcome; admission will be $2 at the door without an RSVP/QR code. • RSVP secures entry only. Food and beverages are not included with reservation