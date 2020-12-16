William Still and His Freedom Stories, written and illustrated by Don Tate, is the first picture-book biography of the man considered the Father of the Underground Railroad. The book, published last month, has garnered starred reviews from both Kirkus Reviews and School Library Journal.

Don Tate also illustrated the new picture book release, Swish! The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters, written by Suzanne Slade. This exuberant nonfiction picture book is a celebration of the Globetrotters’ breathtaking basketball moves and a history of their groundbreaking work to integrate professional basketball.