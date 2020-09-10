Now in its 43rd year, the Pecan Street Festival (PSF) will hold its second virtual festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, 2020 (Sat. 11am-10pm, Sun. 11am-8pm).

The PSF is the largest and longest-running of Texas’ arts/crafts and music festivals. It draws nearly 300 local and national arts, crafts, and food vendors, approximately 50 musical acts, and a quarter-million attendees during the weekend. The festival is free.

The Pecan Street Association (PSA), the non-profit behind the festival, gives back to the community via donations to local non-profits and historical education/preservation of Pecan Street (aka Sixth St.).

The festival is planning for a large array of vendors offering festival-goers pottery, printmaking, pen and acrylic work, paintings of all mediums, hand-blown glass, jewelry, assemblage art, online activities for the kids, and more.