Petra Preschool is a non-profit faith-based preschool designed to provide quality education, care and support for a diverse population around Austin. The school was founded by foster parents desiring to create a high academic quality, Christian environment for children from all backgrounds. The school will accept CCS payments as well.

We will offer full-day preschool care from 7am – 6pm at 500 E. St. Johns Ave. for children ages 6 weeks to 4 years old.

To best support all of our preschoolers, our care is trauma-informed (TBRI) and supervised by an on-site part-time social worker.

All families are welcome, and we invite you be a part of our Petra Preschool Family this year!

Please contact 512-777-1746 or info@petrapreschool.org for more information about enrollment.