Petra Preschool

Preschools & Daycares |

Petra Preschool is a non-profit faith-based preschool designed to provide quality education, care and support for a diverse population around Austin. The school was founded by foster parents desiring to create a high academic quality, Christian environment for children from all backgrounds. The school will accept CCS payments as well.  

We will offer full-day preschool care from 7am – 6pm at 500 E. St. Johns Ave. for children ages 6 weeks to 4 years old. 

To best support all of our preschoolers, our care is trauma-informed (TBRI) and supervised by an on-site part-time social worker. 

All families are welcome, and we invite you be a part of our Petra Preschool Family this year! 

Please contact 512-777-1746 or info@petrapreschool.org for more information about enrollment. 

500 E. St. Johns Ave., Suite I600

Austin, TX 78752

Phone
Website
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!