Spark Learning’s Putt Fore Autism is celebrating its 6th year featuring a mini-golf tournament, raffle, and silent auction. The event will take place on Sat. Nov. 2 at Peter Pan Mini Golf located at 1207 Barton Springs Rd. Participants can try their hands at the mini-tournament, which is open to children and adults of all ages and abilities. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Autism Society of Texas to fund training, education programs, and adult recreation activities. The individual fee to enter is $10. A $4 payment is also required at Peter Pan Mini Golf on the day of event for clubs and balls. For more information on participating, registering, or sponsoring, email lynne@spark-learning.com.