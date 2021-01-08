Spring 2021 Writing Contest

Austin Bat Cave and Austin Family Magazine are teaming up to hold a Spring Writing Contest to celebrate the writing of local youth writers!

This past year has taught us that in difficult times, people find new ways to create art and engage with one another in innovative and creative ways. Writers in 2nd-6th grade and 7th-12th grade can submit one poem, story or essay related to the theme: Choose Your Own Adventure! Authors and guest judges Nick Solis and Natalia Sylvester will choose the finalists for the contest.

Write a choose-your-own adventure story about finding a mysterious treasure map in the woods. Write multiple scenes that the readers can choose from, such as whether they want the characters to follow it or not, and which paths they take. That means that there will be multiple different endings to the story, depending on the scenes they pick! Write a contrapuntal poem about something you find delightful or that you want to express gratitude for, even if it is ordinary, that can be read in many different ways. One of our Austin Bat Cave students revealed her motto from this past year: “Embrace the moment when your art strikes you.” Write a personal narrative or essay about this idea and when you have embraced that moment.

First-place winners in both age groups will receive:

Prize: Gift card from Black Pearl books.

Have their work published on Austin Family website and their work featured in the Austin Bat Cave OWL Weekly Newsletter and in the next Dispatch from the Bat Mobile.

Second and Third place winners in both age groups will:

Have their work published on Austin Family website and their work featured in the Austin Bat Cave OWL Weekly Newsletter

Contest Rules: