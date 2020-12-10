Sunday Funday at the Neill-Cochran House Museum

Sunday Funday is back at the Neill-Cochran House Museum! Though this version will be more sanitized and socially-distant than previous iterations, families are invited to come out and do some holiday crafts. The event runs between 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

This holiday season, you can decorate your home with the simple and timeless beauty of straw. Light and shiny, straw is the perfect decoration. Harkening back to German and Scandinavian traditions, straw was something all homes, rich or poor, could find in abundance. As a result, families wove it to decorate their homes during the winter holidays. This Sunday Funday, you can learn to weave straw together to make lasting and brilliant ornaments. Materials and instructions will be provided, you bring the fun!

Though this activity will be taking place primarily outdoors, all visitors are asked to wear masks while on the museum property. Sunday Funday is free with admission to the museum: $8 for general admission, kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online or upon arrival. Parking is available at the house for all guests.