Texas Sales Tax Holiday is August 7-9

Around Austin

 

Shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 7-9.

 

The law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

 

“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Hegar said. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”

 

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at www.texastaxholiday.org.

