The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for teens are now accepting submissions from students in grades 7 – 12 from across the country. Presented by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the awards have fostered the talent of millions of students since 1923 and feature a distinguished list of alumni including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath and Lena Dunham.

Students age 13 and above residing in the US, US territories or Canada, or enrolled in an accredited American school in the rest of the world, are invited to submit original work in any of the awards’ 29 art and writing categories, including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking and video game design. In the 2018 program year, more than 2,800 students received national recognition, including more than $200,000 in direct scholarships and millions in tuition support.

Deadlines for submissions vary by region, with National Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recipients announced in March 2019. In June, National Medalists will be honored at Carnegie Hall with their families and educators during a week of celebration in New York City. The Awards season will culminate in the summer, with the launch of the Art.Write.Now.Tour, a traveling public exhibition featuring select 2019 National Medalists’ works. Writing recipients may have their work published in The Best Teen Writing of 2019, an anthology showcasing stories, essays, and poetry of teen authors.

To learn more about the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, visit http://artandwriting.org.