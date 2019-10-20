The 4th Annual Worthwich School of Wizardry’s Yule Ball will take place on Sat., Dec. 7. Inspired by the enchanting world of Harry Potter, Worthwich welcomes all magical beings, witches, wizards, students, and the school’s esteemed professors for a night of music, dancing, cosplay, and holiday merriment. Free ballroom dance lessons and holiday portraits will be available, as well as new magical friends to meet. The “Family Edition” of the ball runs from 3-6 p.m. and children under two get in free. Grownups 18 and older have their own party from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $15 for the family event, and $20 for the adult event. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price but will be available for purchase. The Yule Ball will take place at Sterling Events Center located at 6134 E. Highway 290. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit www.worthwich.com/yuleball.