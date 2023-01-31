ZACH Theatre Announces, “Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat” Production

Everyone’s favorite cat comes to mischievous life in ZACH Theatre’s production of the Dr. Seuss classic.

Sally and her brother are stuck at home in the rain

When a Cat comes knocking at the windowpane!

But the Cat has brought friends,

Thing One and Thing Two

who make messes and problems, and oh, what to do?

Mischief and mayhem and laughter galore,

Bring the kids – they’ll clamor for more.

The ZACH production of “The Cat in the Hat” will feature an adult and student cast and is set for a limited four week engagement from February 24-April 23, 2023. Based on the book by Dr. Seuss, the play was originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain.

Directed by Liz Fisher.

Tickets are available online at www.zachtheatre.org