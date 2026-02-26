10 Ways for Managing Chronic Illness at School

Q

I am a single mother of an 8-year-old daughter, Carly Jayne. At a recent visit with her pediatrician, we learned she has Type 1 diabetes. How do I help her manage life at home and at school with this chronic illness? I know there are other children at school with conditions such as asthma, seizure disorders, and more. How can any parent help a child manage a chronic illness and succeed at school?

A

A diagnosis like this adds new responsibilities and challenges for both parent and child.

Start by reminding yourself and your daughter that you are capable of meeting this challenge together. You are a team. Maintain a positive, can-do attitude while acknowledging that there will be adjustments along the way. Discuss the condition. Use simple, age-appropriate language. Make sure your daughter understands what diabetes is, why care is important, and what steps she can take to stay healthy. Help your child identify and express feelings such as anger, frustration, or feeling overwhelmed. Acknowledge that managing diabetes is not always easy. Provide healthy outlets for emotions. She might draw pictures about her experiences, keep a journal, attend counseling, or set aside time each day to talk with you about her feelings. Learn as much as you and your child can about the condition. The more informed you both are, the more confident you will feel. Connecting with other parents of children with the same diagnosis can also provide encouragement, practical advice, and reassurance. Partner closely with school staff. Meet with the school nurse, teachers, principal, and dietitian to ensure they understand your child’s needs and know what to do in an emergency. If the school does not have a full-time nurse, consider whether a campus with full-time nursing support would better meet your child’s medical needs. Create a concise information sheet outlining possible symptoms, necessary interventions, and where supplies, such as glucose snacks, are stored. Share this with teachers and appropriate staff. Clear instructions can make a critical difference in situations involving low blood sugar, asthma attacks, or seizures. Teach your child to recognize symptoms and ask for help when needed. Self-advocacy is an essential life skill. Explore summer camps designed for children with specific chronic illnesses. Diabetes camps, for example, help children build confidence, learn self-management skills, and connect with peers who share similar experiences

Feeling overwhelmed at first is normal. As you take practical steps and build a support system, managing your child’s chronic illness will become more routine and less intimidating.

Betty Richardson, PhD, RN, CS, LPC, LMFT, is an Austin-based psychotherapist.