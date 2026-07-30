11 Going on 17

Q

Our 11-year-old daughter is desperate to dress like her sisters, who are 15 and 17. In terms of physical maturity, they nearly look like triplets, but our youngest wants to grow up much too fast. It’s a constant battle. What should my husband and I do?

A

It’s common for younger siblings to admire their older brothers and sisters and want to imitate them, especially when it comes to clothing and style. Instead of making every outfit a battle, think of this as an opportunity to start conversations about confidence, personal values, and making age-appropriate choices.

Here are six ideas that may help:

Model the behavior you want to see. Children notice what parents wear. Choosing clothing that is appropriate for the setting sends a powerful message. Shop together. Take your 11-year-old shopping and look for outfits you both feel good about. Consider splurging on one special item she loves. When you get home, have a fun family fashion show. Build confidence beyond appearance. Praise your daughter’s kindness, intelligence, work ethic, creativity, personality, and communication skills. When children feel confident in who they are, they’re less likely to rely on clothing alone to define themselves. Talk about personal values. Help your daughter understand that clothing choices can reflect who we are and what we value. Encourage her to choose outfits that help her feel comfortable, confident, and true to herself. Use everyday moments to start conversations. Watch television or scroll through age-appropriate media together and discuss the messages clothing and fashion can send. Teach that different occasions call for different attire. Whether it’s school, church, a birthday party, or a family event, encourage your daughter to think about where she’s going and what clothing is appropriate for that setting.

As the parent, you ultimately decide what clothing is available in your daughter’s closet. It’s reasonable to set clear expectations about what she may wear and whether borrowing older siblings’ clothing is allowed.

With patience, consistency, and open communication, your daughter can learn that true confidence comes from character, not just clothing. The goal isn’t simply to shape her wardrobe, but to help her develop good judgment that will serve her well for years to come.

Betty Richardson, PhD, RN, CS, LPC, LMFT, is an Austin-based psychotherapist.