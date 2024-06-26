Austin Family
2024 AFM Readers Poll Winners

Discover the Best of Austin in our recent Readers Poll Favorites!

Every year Austin Family Magazine hosts a Readers Poll Favorite contest whereby our readers vote for their favorites in over 50 categories. We provide categories, readers enter names of favorites and one ballot per household. This year’s winners are:

PLACE TO LEARN

Acting – kidsActing

Art – Cordvan Art School

Baseball – Northwest Austin Little League

Basketball – YMCA Austin

Ceramics – Ceramic Lodge

Cheerleading – Tumble Tech

Creative Writing – Badgerdog Writing

Cooking – Sticky Fingers

Dance – Dance Discovery

Equestrian – Switch Willo Stables

Foreign Language – Austin Spanish Academy

Gymnastics – Jump! Gymnastics

Martial Arts – Master Gohring Tai Chi and Kung Fu

Music – Instrument – Out of this World Music

Climbing – CRUX Climbing Center

Soccer – Soccer Shots

Swim – Nitro Swim

Austin Family Magazine Readers Poll Favorite

EDUCATION

Charter School – Valor Schools

Child Care – Stepping Stone Schools

Montessori – Austin Children’s Academy

Private – Brentwood Christian School

Public – Brentwood Elementary

FAMILY

Birthday Party –  Master Gohring’s Tai Chi and Kung Fu

Children’s Hospital – Dell Children’s Ascension

Birthing Center – Austin Area Birthing Center

Pediatrician Office – Pediatrics Associates

Pediatric Dental – Little Smiles

Sitting Service – Windsor House Nannies

Family and Child Classes – Mi Casa es Tu Casa

Indoor Play – Indigo Play

Ice Cream – Amy’s

Children’s Theater – ZACH Theater

Festival – Austin Kiddie Limits

Kids Consignment – Kid-to-Kid North

Kids Barber/Stylist – Cookie Cutter

Kid-Friendly Restaurant – Phil’s Ice House

Kid Store – Terra Toys

Library – Round Rock Library

Place to Listen to Live Music – Central Market, North Lamar

Roller Rink– Playland Skate

Skating Rink – The Crossover

Water Park – Kalahari Resort

Austin Family Magazine Readers Poll Favorite Camps

CAMPS

Adventure –  Camp Half Blood

Day Camp – Camp Doublecreek

Sports Camp – YMCA Austin

Spring Break – Fantastic Magic Camp

Education – The Thinkery

Overall Fun – Heart O’ the Hills

Overnight – Camp Champions

STEM – IdeaLab

Winter Break – YMCA Central Texas

