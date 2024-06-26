2024 AFM Readers Poll Winners

Discover the Best of Austin in our recent Readers Poll Favorites!
Every year Austin Family Magazine hosts a Readers Poll Favorite contest whereby our readers vote for their favorites in over 50 categories. We provide categories, readers enter names of favorites and one ballot per household. This year’s winners are:
PLACE TO LEARN
Acting – kidsActing
Art – Cordvan Art School
Baseball – Northwest Austin Little League
Basketball – YMCA Austin
Ceramics – Ceramic Lodge
Cheerleading – Tumble Tech
Creative Writing – Badgerdog Writing
Cooking – Sticky Fingers
Dance – Dance Discovery
Equestrian – Switch Willo Stables
Foreign Language – Austin Spanish Academy
Gymnastics – Jump! Gymnastics
Martial Arts – Master Gohring Tai Chi and Kung Fu
Music – Instrument – Out of this World Music
Climbing – CRUX Climbing Center
Soccer – Soccer Shots
Swim – Nitro Swim
EDUCATION
Charter School – Valor Schools
Child Care – Stepping Stone Schools
Montessori – Austin Children’s Academy
Private – Brentwood Christian School
Public – Brentwood Elementary
FAMILY
Birthday Party – Master Gohring’s Tai Chi and Kung Fu
Children’s Hospital – Dell Children’s Ascension
Birthing Center – Austin Area Birthing Center
Pediatrician Office – Pediatrics Associates
Pediatric Dental – Little Smiles
Sitting Service – Windsor House Nannies
Family and Child Classes – Mi Casa es Tu Casa
Indoor Play – Indigo Play
Ice Cream – Amy’s
Children’s Theater – ZACH Theater
Festival – Austin Kiddie Limits
Kids Consignment – Kid-to-Kid North
Kids Barber/Stylist – Cookie Cutter
Kid-Friendly Restaurant – Phil’s Ice House
Kid Store – Terra Toys
Library – Round Rock Library
Place to Listen to Live Music – Central Market, North Lamar
Roller Rink– Playland Skate
Skating Rink – The Crossover
Water Park – Kalahari Resort
CAMPS
Adventure – Camp Half Blood
Day Camp – Camp Doublecreek
Sports Camp – YMCA Austin
Spring Break – Fantastic Magic Camp
Education – The Thinkery
Overall Fun – Heart O’ the Hills
Overnight – Camp Champions
STEM – IdeaLab
Winter Break – YMCA Central Texas