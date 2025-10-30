Austin Family
Kitchen chemistry: butter believe it

KidZone

 

What You Need:

  • Bowl
  • Cold water
  • Jar with a lid
  • Heavy whipping cream

 

What You Do

Step 1: Fill the jar halfway with whipping cream and close the lid. Let the cream sit at room temperature for about three hours.

Step 2: Make sure the lid is tightly closed. Shake the jar vigorously until a solid yellow ball forms and separates from the liquid. This should take about five to 10 minutes.

Step 3: Pour the contents of the jar into a bowl. Keep the solid ball and discard the leftover liquid.

Step 4: Fill the bowl with cold water and rinse the butter. Press the butter between your hands and knead it a few times to remove the liquid.

Step 5: Repeat step 4 two more times.

Step 6: Make sure all the liquid has been removed from the butter. You can now enjoy your homemade butter or store it in the refrigerator in a sealed container.

 

What’s Going On

A colloid is a mixture in which tiny particles of one substance are scattered throughout another. Cream is a colloid made mostly of fat particles dispersed in water. The percentage listed on your cream carton refers to the amount of fat in the liquid.

 

Mad Science of Austin is a leading science enrichment provider. We deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for kids through after-school programs, birthday parties, workshops, special events, and summer camps. Our innovative programs are as entertaining as they are educational.

