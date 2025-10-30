Kitchen chemistry: butter believe it

What You Need:
- Bowl
- Cold water
- Jar with a lid
- Heavy whipping cream
What You Do
Step 1: Fill the jar halfway with whipping cream and close the lid. Let the cream sit at room temperature for about three hours.
Step 2: Make sure the lid is tightly closed. Shake the jar vigorously until a solid yellow ball forms and separates from the liquid. This should take about five to 10 minutes.
Step 3: Pour the contents of the jar into a bowl. Keep the solid ball and discard the leftover liquid.
Step 4: Fill the bowl with cold water and rinse the butter. Press the butter between your hands and knead it a few times to remove the liquid.
Step 5: Repeat step 4 two more times.
Step 6: Make sure all the liquid has been removed from the butter. You can now enjoy your homemade butter or store it in the refrigerator in a sealed container.
What’s Going On
A colloid is a mixture in which tiny particles of one substance are scattered throughout another. Cream is a colloid made mostly of fat particles dispersed in water. The percentage listed on your cream carton refers to the amount of fat in the liquid.
