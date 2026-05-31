Then

Set along the Colorado River at the base of Mount Bonnell, Laguna Gloria began as a landscape shaped by water, wildlife, and generations of human connection. Before Austin expanded westward, the area was defined by natural springs, limestone cliffs, and open prairie. For centuries, Native American tribes, including the Comanche, traveled through the corridor, relying on the springs as a dependable water source, even during droughts.

By the 1840s, settlers recognized the site’s advantages. In 1846, a small Mormon community established one of Austin’s first mills here, using spring water to power grinding and lumber production. Although flooding eventually ended the operation, the area continued to attract residents and visitors. By the mid-19th century, Mount Bonnell and the surrounding riverbanks had become popular destinations for picnics, gatherings, and scenic overlooks of the Colorado River Valley.

In 1914, Clara Driscoll returned to Texas after years in Europe. Known for helping preserve the Alamo, she and her husband, Hal Sevier, selected a 28-acre tract overlooking the river and hired architect Harvey L. Page to design an Italian-inspired villa. Completed in 1916, the roughly 15,000-square-foot home featured stucco walls, arched openings, asymmetrical stonework, and sweeping terraces. Details including a carved panel made from Alamo rafters and a limestone window inspired by Mission San José reflected Driscoll’s commitment to Texas history. In 1943, she donated the property to the Texas Fine Arts Association.