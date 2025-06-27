4th of July Fireworks in a Jar

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a spark of science and a burst of color! This hands-on STEAM activity is the perfect way to combine creativity with a bit of science. Using simple kitchen supplies, you’ll create your mini firework show (no loud noises or late nights required).

Get ready to create and watch vibrant fireworks swirl and dance inside a jar!

Materials Needed:

A clear glass jar

Water

Oil

Food coloring

A small bowl

Step 1: Fill your jar with water.

Pour water into your glass jar until it’s about ¾ full and set it aside for now. This will be the “sky.”

Step 2: Prep your fireworks colors.

In a small bowl, add about 4 tablespoons of oil. Then, carefully add 4 drops of food coloring (better if it’s different colors). Try to space out the drops so they don’t mix just yet.

Step 3: Mix things up.

Use a fork to gently stir the oil and food coloring, but do not overmix. The goal is to break up the food coloring into smaller dots.

Step 4: Pour and wait.

Very slowly pour the oil and food coloring mixture into the jar of water.

Step 5: Watch the fireworks explode!

As the food coloring makes its way through the oil and into the water, it will spread out in colorful bursts, just like fireworks lighting up the night sky!

Thinkery, a nonprofit children’s museum, brings joy to learning through play-based, STEAM exploration for children so they cultivate a lifelong love of learning and thrive. Learn more at

www.thinkeryaustin.org.