5 Area Kid-Friendly Festivals

While it might be hard to find a month when Austin does not hold a festival, April offers some particularly kid-friendly options. Pack sunscreen, a picnic blanket, and possibly a kite, swimsuit, and hearing protection, and head to the parks for free festival fun.

April 10

Rock the Park

Shows at 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This local series runs monthly during the spring season at a venue perfect for family-friendly concerts. Located at the amphitheater at Mueller Park, kids can burn off energy stage front or enjoy the view from the lakeside playground. Nearby restaurants make it easy to grab dinner or bring a picnic. Lineup: www.kutx.org/live-events/kutx-events/rock-the-park

April 11

ABC Kite Fest

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

An Austin tradition, the 98th annual ABC Kite Fest takes over Zilker Park. Bring your own kite, stretch out on a picnic blanket, and watch kites of all shapes and sizes soar over the Great Lawn. A children’s concert kicks off the morning, followed by official contests for the largest, highest-flying, and most unusual kites. Kid activities, train rides, and treats for purchase are also available. Schedule: www.abckitefest.org

Squirrel Fest

4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A fun way to wrap up the day, kids will love the renovated playground, splash pad, Tree House, and Troll Trek, along with festival activities including puppet shows, face painting, food booths, and photo opportunities with a giant squirrel. For the grand finale, spread a blanket under the stars for a movie on the lawn. Details: www.peasepark.org/events/2026/4/11-squirrel-fest

April 25

Eeyore’s Birthday Party

Children’s Area 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This longstanding tradition honors Eeyore’s birthday from the classic tales of Winnie-the-Pooh. First-time attendees can expect to be just as surprised as Eeyore when his friends showed up to celebrate. Held at Pease Park, the event features live music, a drum circle, and outlandish outfits. Kids can participate in costume contests, potato sack races, or purchase tickets to play games with prizes. Arrive early for children’s activities before the party picks up. See: www.eeyores.org

Austin Dragon Boat Festival

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

From the shores of Festival Beach, rowers race in boats decorated like dragons on Lady Bird Lake. Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy performances including Hawaiian and Chinese dragon dances, Japanese Taiko drumming, and martial arts demonstrations. Sample traditional foods that are healthier and more flavorful than typical festival fare, and visit booths with children’s activities. Info:

www.atxdragonboat.com

Annette Lucksinger is the author of the local guidebook “Exploring Austin with Kids” that includes a whole section on annual events. She is currently at work on a book about life in Austin, Texas.