The StoryCorps MobileBooth arrives in Austin on Friday, Jan. 5. As part of its cross-country tour, the MobileBooth will sit in front of the Bullock Texas State History Museum at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and N. Congress Ave. through Feb. 2.

In the MobileBooth, an Airstream trailer outfitted with a recording studio, two people record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life and how they want to be remembered. Excerpts of these interviews are aired every Friday morning on KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station.

StoryCorps is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, sharing and preserving the stories of Americans from all backgrounds and beliefs. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org.