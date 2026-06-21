Austin ISD Educators Earn Top State Honors

H-E-B honored some of Texas’ top educators during the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony in Houston, awarding $480,000 in cash and grants to teachers, counselors, principals, school districts, and early childhood programs across the state.

Among the statewide winners were two Austin ISD teachers recognized for their leadership and dedication in the classroom. Megan Vasquez of Herman Becker Elementary School received the Elementary Leadership Award, which honors educators with 10 to 20 years of experience. The award includes $10,000 for the teacher and a $10,000 grant for the school.

Alasin DeVeny of Joslin Elementary School earned the Elementary Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing more than 20 years of service in education. DeVeny received $25,000 personally, along with a $25,000 grant for the school.

The annual awards program, established in 2002, has distributed nearly $15 million to Texas educators and schools. Winners are selected through a statewide nomination and judging process involving university students, former recipients, administrators, and community leaders.