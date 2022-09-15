Austin Museum Day 2022

Austin Family
These Austin area museums feature family-friendly exhibits and activities, especially of interest to kids. Visit www.austinmuseums.org/about-austin-museum-day.

Downtown Area

Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum
www.thestoryoftexas.com

Brush Square Museums 
www.brushsquaremuseums.org

Capitol Visitors Center
www.tspb.texas.gov

The Contemporary Austin
www.thecontemporaryaustin.org

Dougherty Arts Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/dougherty-arts-center

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Culture Center
www.austintexas.gov/department/emma-s-barrientos-mexican-american-cultural-center

Flower Hill Urban Homestead Museum
www.flowerhillfoundation.org

Mexic-Arte Museum
www.mexic-artemuseum.org

Texas Music Museum
www.texasmusicmuseum.org

Texas State Capitol
www.tspb.texas.gov

UT Campus Area

Art Galleries at Black Studies
www.galleriesatut.org

Blanton Museum of Art
www.blantonmuseum.org

Harry Ransom Center
www.hrc.utexas.edu

Landmarks Public Art Program
www.landmarks.utexas.edu

The LJB Presidential Library
www.lbjlibrary.org

Northeast

Pioneer Farms
www.pioneerfarms.org

Central

Elisabet Ney Museum

www.austintexas.gov/department/elisabet-ney-museum

Neil Cochran House Museum
www.nchmuseum.org

Texas Military Forces Museum
www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org

Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum
www.umlaufsculpture.org

East (of I-35)

French Legation State Historic Site
visitfrenchlegation.com

Texas State Cemetery
www.cemetery.texas.gov

Thinkery
www.thinkeryaustin.org

Women & Their Work
www.womenandtheirwork.org

South

Austin Nature and Science Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-nature-science-center

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
www.wildflower.org

Sheffield Education Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/beverly-s-sheffield-education-center

Multiple Locations

MathHappens Foundation
www.mathhappens.org

Georgetown

Williamson Museum
www.williamsonmuseum.org

Johnson City

Science Mill
www.sciencemill.org

Check the Museum Day Austin website
for updates and additions.

 

