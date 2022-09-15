Austin Museum Day 2022

These Austin area museums feature family-friendly exhibits and activities, especially of interest to kids. Visit www.austinmuseums.org/about-austin-museum-day.

Downtown Area

Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum

www.thestoryoftexas.com

Brush Square Museums

www.brushsquaremuseums.org

Capitol Visitors Center

www.tspb.texas.gov

The Contemporary Austin

www.thecontemporaryaustin.org

Dougherty Arts Center



www.austintexas.gov/department/dougherty-arts-center

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Culture Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/emma-s-barrientos-mexican-american-cultural-center

Flower Hill Urban Homestead Museum

www.flowerhillfoundation.org

Mexic-Arte Museum

www.mexic-artemuseum.org

Texas Music Museum

www.texasmusicmuseum.org

Texas State Capitol

www.tspb.texas.gov

UT Campus Area

Art Galleries at Black Studies

www.galleriesatut.org

Blanton Museum of Art

www.blantonmuseum.org

Harry Ransom Center

www.hrc.utexas.edu

Landmarks Public Art Program

www.landmarks.utexas.edu

The LJB Presidential Library

www.lbjlibrary.org

Northeast

Pioneer Farms

www.pioneerfarms.org

Central

Elisabet Ney Museum

www.austintexas.gov/department/elisabet-ney-museum

Neil Cochran House Museum

www.nchmuseum.org

Texas Military Forces Museum

www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org

Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum

www.umlaufsculpture.org

East (of I-35)

French Legation State Historic Site

visitfrenchlegation.com

Texas State Cemetery

www.cemetery.texas.gov

Thinkery

www.thinkeryaustin.org

Women & Their Work

www.womenandtheirwork.org

South

Austin Nature and Science Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-nature-science-center

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

www.wildflower.org

Sheffield Education Center

www.austintexas.gov/department/beverly-s-sheffield-education-center

Multiple Locations

MathHappens Foundation

www.mathhappens.org

Georgetown

Williamson Museum

www.williamsonmuseum.org

Johnson City

Science Mill

www.sciencemill.org

Check the Museum Day Austin website

for updates and additions.