Austin Museum Day 2022

These Austin area museums feature family-friendly exhibits and activities, especially of interest to kids. Visit www.austinmuseums.org/about-austin-museum-day.
Downtown Area
Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum
www.thestoryoftexas.com
Brush Square Museums
www.brushsquaremuseums.org
Capitol Visitors Center
www.tspb.texas.gov
The Contemporary Austin
www.thecontemporaryaustin.org
Dougherty Arts Center
www.austintexas.gov/department/dougherty-arts-center
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Culture Center
www.austintexas.gov/department/emma-s-barrientos-mexican-american-cultural-center
Flower Hill Urban Homestead Museum
www.flowerhillfoundation.org
Mexic-Arte Museum
www.mexic-artemuseum.org
Texas Music Museum
www.texasmusicmuseum.org
Texas State Capitol
www.tspb.texas.gov
UT Campus Area
Art Galleries at Black Studies
www.galleriesatut.org
Blanton Museum of Art
www.blantonmuseum.org
Harry Ransom Center
www.hrc.utexas.edu
Landmarks Public Art Program
www.landmarks.utexas.edu
The LJB Presidential Library
www.lbjlibrary.org
Northeast
Pioneer Farms
www.pioneerfarms.org
Central
Elisabet Ney Museum
www.austintexas.gov/department/elisabet-ney-museum
Neil Cochran House Museum
www.nchmuseum.org
Texas Military Forces Museum
www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org
Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum
www.umlaufsculpture.org
East (of I-35)
French Legation State Historic Site
visitfrenchlegation.com
Texas State Cemetery
www.cemetery.texas.gov
Thinkery
www.thinkeryaustin.org
Women & Their Work
www.womenandtheirwork.org
South
Austin Nature and Science Center
www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-nature-science-center
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
www.wildflower.org
Sheffield Education Center
www.austintexas.gov/department/beverly-s-sheffield-education-center
MathHappens Foundation
www.mathhappens.org
Georgetown
Williamson Museum
www.williamsonmuseum.org
Johnson City
Science Mill
www.sciencemill.org
Check the Museum Day Austin website
for updates and additions.