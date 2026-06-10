AUSTIN PARKS FOUNDATION CELEBRATES POOL AND PLAYGROUND RENOVATIONS AT MONTOPOLIS NEIGHBORHOOD PARK

Media Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 11 at 10:00 AM –

WHAT: Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Parks and Recreation will host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the pool and playground renovations at Montopolis Neighborhood Park on Thursday, June 11, at 10:00 a.m.

The Montopolis Park Playground Renovation, led by Austin Parks Foundation in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation, includes new play equipment, play surfacing, improved drainage, a pavilion, concrete walks, seating, shade, and nature play elements. Austin Parks Foundation led the effort from community engagement that began in 2023 through design and construction, investing over $966,000.

Following community engagement that began in 2022, the Montopolis Park Pool Renovations, led by Austin Parks and Recreation, include a lap-lane pool, a zero-entry activity pool (toddler pool), spray-ground features, a diving board, bathhouses, a family restroom, a training/party room, picnic pads, and aquatic office space. Austin Parks Foundation contributed $182,220 to the project, including shade structures as part of their shade match program with the city

Media are invited to attend as representatives from Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Parks and Recreation will be available for interviews and b-roll opportunities.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 11

10:00 a.m.

Please arrive by 9:50 a.m.; the ribbon cutting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Montopolis Neighborhood Park

1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin 78741

WHO:

Colin Wallis, Austin Parks Foundation CEO

Spokesperson, Austin Parks and Recreation Director

Council Member José Velasquez

About Austin Parks Foundation:

For 33 years, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) has been connecting people and parks. APF is dedicated to partnering with the community to enhance people’s lives by improving Austin’s public parks, trails and green spaces through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy and financial support. The goal is to improve Austin’s parks by building community through our parks with people at the forefront of our work.

APF’s programming and strategic vision are aimed at helping to fill the funding and resource gap for our parks. The organization strives to ensure that every Austinite has access to well-kept parks, trails and green spaces no matter their neighborhood.

APF has invested over $95 million in Austin parks since its inception in 1992, and its annual flagship volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, results in an average of $650,000 in volunteer labor each year. APF also fosters unique partnerships, is a presenting partner and beneficiary of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park, and empowers neighbors all over the city to create a parks system that serves their needs. For more information, please visit www.austinparks.org.

About Austin Parks and Recreation