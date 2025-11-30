Then

You probably already know that the Trail of Lights has been an Austin holiday staple for more than 60 years. But did you know it didn’t begin as a trail or even a celebration of lights?

When the event began in 1965, it was called “Yule Fest.” Sponsored by Austin Parks and Recreation, it centered on the ceremonial lighting of a giant yule log. Families gathered to stroll past simple displays, many of which were crafted by local schoolchildren and community groups. It was an event rooted in community, tradition, and holiday spirit.

Nearly 30 years later, in 1992, the celebration was renamed the Trail of Lights. In 2009, facing a budget crunch, the City of Austin staged a scaled-back Trail of Lights, then canceled the event entirely in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, the lights returned thanks to business sponsorships and private donations, and the much-anticipated tradition has continued to shine ever since.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Trail of Lights shifted to a drive-thru format. While that might sound like a one-time pandemic pivot, it was actually the way most Austinites experienced the event throughout much of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. In 2022, the Austin Trail of Lights returned to its traditional walk-through format.