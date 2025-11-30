Then
You probably already know that the Trail of Lights has been an Austin holiday staple for more than 60 years. But did you know it didn’t begin as a trail or even a celebration of lights?
When the event began in 1965, it was called “Yule Fest.” Sponsored by Austin Parks and Recreation, it centered on the ceremonial lighting of a giant yule log. Families gathered to stroll past simple displays, many of which were crafted by local schoolchildren and community groups. It was an event rooted in community, tradition, and holiday spirit.
Nearly 30 years later, in 1992, the celebration was renamed the Trail of Lights. In 2009, facing a budget crunch, the City of Austin staged a scaled-back Trail of Lights, then canceled the event entirely in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, the lights returned thanks to business sponsorships and private donations, and the much-anticipated tradition has continued to shine ever since.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Trail of Lights shifted to a drive-thru format. While that might sound like a one-time pandemic pivot, it was actually the way most Austinites experienced the event throughout much of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. In 2022, the Austin Trail of Lights returned to its traditional walk-through format.
Now
The Austin Trail of Lights is one of the city’s most anticipated holiday celebrations, attracting more than 400,000 visitors to Zilker Park each December. The event features more than 2 million sparkling lights, 70 elaborate themed displays, more than 90 lighted trees, and the towering Zilker Holiday Tree, which can be seen across the city.
The Austin Trail of Lights Foundation is made possible through corporate sponsorships, business partnerships, and private donations, which cover the costs of set-up, operations, and entertainment. This support allows organizers to offer a mix of free admission nights and ticketed evenings, keeping the event accessible to the community while managing crowds.
Beyond the glittering displays, the Trail of Lights offers food trucks, live music, and nightly performances that reflect Austin’s creative culture. Visitors can stroll through tunnels of color, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly activity zones, making it a destination for all ages.
One of the most popular additions is the annual Fun Run, a 2.1-mile course that winds through the illuminated path. Runners and walkers finish with a festive celebration complete with music, food, and, of course, more lights.
With its mix of tradition, entertainment, and community spirit, the Trail of Lights continues to shine as Austin’s brightest holiday event.
Tracie Seed, an Austinite, has won numerous awards for writing, art, and design. She’s the happiest while writing, sewing, painting, or spending time with family.