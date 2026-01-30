Austin Winter Adventures: Animal Excursions

February can be a tricky time for family outings. The excitement of holiday festivities winds down, but there are still days to fill before school starts, plus weekends of unpredictable weather ahead. I find it the perfect month for short outings and day trips. Here are some flexible, fun options centered on a favorite focus among kids: animals.

Austin Nature & Science Center

The Austin Nature & Science Center makes for a great adventure, no matter the weather. On chilly days, head indoors to the Visitor Pavilion. Axolotls greet you upon entering, unless the Naturalist Workshop distracts you first. It is filled with bones, fossils, pelts, and other intriguing finds. Turn the corner to an interactive cave topped with native Texas animal facts, plus a great view of the lily pad-filled pond. Take the short trail around the pond to the indoor Small Wonders exhibit for sneak peeks into glass displays featuring lizards, snakes, turtles, fish, and salamanders.

If the weather is nice, it is easy to extend your stay. Pack a picnic. Dig in the Dino Pit. Play in the creek. Visit the outdoor rescued animals and birds of prey exhibits. Or hit the hiking trails of the Zilker Nature Preserve to keep an eye out for even more wildlife. Check the website for themed storytimes and fun community programs at austintexas.gov/ansc. Bonus: it is all free.

Austin Zoo

Hidden among ranchland and subdivisions in Southwest Austin, this nonprofit zoo is not your standard one. It houses rescued animals. Signage near each pen shares animal facts, as well as the story of how each resident came to be here. Pro tip: This information also comes in handy if you download the online scavenger hunts for your outing.

As you wander down winding dirt pathways, you will find lions, tigers, bobcats, llamas, monkeys, parrots, lemurs, alligators, and pot-bellied pigs. Zookeeper chats and animal feedings occur throughout the day. See the schedule online. We even got to watch black bears eat lunch. To feed barnyard animals yourself, head to the Red Barn.

For break times, consider hopping aboard the miniature train. Rolling through Hill Country terrain, you might spot Texas longhorns, deer, and ostriches. Or pack snacks to enjoy at picnic tables among free-range peacocks.

DAY TRIPS

Looking for a fun-filled day trip

with more animals and activities?

Head North

Cameron Park Zoo

Waco, Texas

www.cameronparkzoo.com

Head South

San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio, Texas

www.sazoo.org

Annette Lucksinger is the author of the local guidebook Exploring Austin with Kids. She is currently at work on a hybrid memoir that combines graphic novel and essays about her life in Austin, Texas.