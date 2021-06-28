Awesome Austin: A to Z Ideas for Summertime Fun

Escape Rooms

If you’re looking to escape the heat, try puzzling your way out of one of these rooms. Can you complete a highly classified mission in time to save the country, find hidden gold before the mob arrives or survive a blizzard before your cabin collapses? These venues provide the perfect outing for kids who love teamwork and a good challenge.

Frozen Yogurt

Cool down with a frozen treat, loaded with healthy toppings (and maybe some sprinkles or gummy bears, for added color).

Go Karts

Buckle up and let the kids take the wheel for a change! They can race friends at Austin Park N Pizza, COTA Karting at the Circuit of the Americas or the indoor track at K1 Speed Austin.