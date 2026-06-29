Awesome Austin: Underground Cave Adventures

CAVE WITHOUT A NAME & CASCADE CAVERNS

Boerne

These two cave systems are less commercialized and situated in more rustic settings with campgrounds. They are also among the coolest in temperature.

Interestingly, children played a major role in the history of Cave Without a Name. In 1938, three siblings lowered themselves into the cave and became its first explorers. Years later, during a naming contest, one boy submitted the winning entry, saying the cave was too beautiful to name.

Visitors can judge for themselves on hour-long tours that pass through six cavernous rooms and reach an underground river. Along the way, guides weave together history, geography, geology, cave terminology, and entertaining stories while highlighting remarkable formations and searching for cave life. Check the calendar for summer concerts, and stick around afterward to explore the nature trails.

The tour at Cascade Caverns begins before visitors even enter the cave. Our guide pointed out the sinkhole and the large metal bucket once used to lower guests underground. Fortunately, a beautiful rock stairway now leads to the entrance, where a refreshing blast of cool air awaits. My group was greeted by a small tri-colored bat clinging to the ceiling and spotted a salamander in one of the human-made pools. Water drips here at a faster rate than in many nearby caves, making Cascade one of the fastest-growing caverns in the area.

For families with children curious about wild cave adventures, Cascade Caverns offers a good introduction. The standard tour feels more tunnel-like, requires some crouching, and is not as brightly lit as others. Flashlights are provided to help illuminate the way.