Gearapalooza, a national touring event, will visit Baby Earth in Round Rock on Feb. 11. The tour is hosted by Bump Club and Beyond (BCB), a social event company connecting moms and moms-to-be with information, experts, products and each other.

“As a mom, I am always asked what are the must-have products, the best of the best, each year,” says BCB Founder Lindsay Pinchuk. “With our network of over 200,000 moms, we always receive excellent feedback.”

Guests will see the latest baby products and hear a talk from baby gear expert Jamie Grayson. Those who can’t make the event in person can join a Gearapalooza webinar on Ja