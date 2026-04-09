Baby Giraffes Delight Hill Country Visitors

Spring in the Texas Hill Country brings an extra dose of wonder this year with the arrival of two baby giraffes at Longneck Manor. The Fredericksburg wildlife destination recently welcomed a female calf, born Feb. 9 to 5-year-old Tana, and a male calf, born March 8 to 11-year-old Betty White, bringing the herd to eight.

The births offer a rare chance to observe giraffes in their earliest weeks. Guests can enjoy close-up encounters while learning about conservation efforts to protect these animals in the wild.

Located just 12 miles from downtown Fredericksburg, the facility offers guided tours highlighting giraffes, rhinos, and global conservation initiatives. Endorsed by Jane Goodall, Longneck Manor emphasizes education and high standards of animal care.

With two calves now thriving, visitors this spring and summer can watch the young giraffes grow and interact with the herd.