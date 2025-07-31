Back-To-School Like a Boss

It’s that time of year again—when stores are stocked with backpacks, notebooks, and pencils, ready for parents and kids to descend. While you might still be in summer mode, don’t forget that back-to-school shopping is a prime opportunity to teach your kids valuable life skills. From budgeting to understanding the difference between needs and wants, this season can offer more than just full shopping carts. Take time this year to involve your children in the process so they can help you win at back-to-school shopping—and learn something in the process.

Budgeting 101

If your child is old enough to carry their own backpack, they’re old enough to understand that you shouldn’t spend more money than you have. This year, talk with your children about your back-to-school budget, and give them age-appropriate responsibilities to reinforce the lesson.

For younger elementary-age kids, have them help you keep a running tally of item prices—either on paper or in a note on your phone. Before heading to the checkout, total up the cost together and check whether you’re within budget. If you’re over, discuss which items could be removed or swapped for lower-cost alternatives. Be careful, though—if you’re emphasizing the importance of sticking to a budget, make sure you lead by example. Don’t overspend, even if your child pleads for something extra.

Middle school and high school students should already have some familiarity with basic budgeting. If not, this is the perfect time to start. Use the same approach as with younger kids, but take it a step further: give them a spending limit and let them do their shopping independently. You can wait in another part of the store or give them an hour to shop on their own. When they’re done, meet up to review their purchases and see how well they stuck to the budget. You may be surprised by how capable and independent teenagers can be when given responsibility.

Encouraging budgeting habits early helps kids understand money management, decision-making, and consequences—skills that will serve them well into adulthood.

Back-to-School Clothing Without the Stress

Back-to-school shopping wouldn’t be complete without new clothes and shoes. For many parents, this is the most dreaded part—especially when shopping with tweens or teens. What begins as a bonding opportunity can quickly devolve into frustration and fitting room meltdowns. So, how do you make clothing shopping less painful and more productive?

Here are a few tips:

Set expectations before you shop. Don’t enter a store without a list. Discuss what’s truly needed, and agree to stick to it. If your child needs one new pair of sneakers, three pairs of shorts, and two shirts, make that clear upfront. Talking through expectations can prevent arguments and overspending later.

Make a deal with your teen.

If shopping isn’t their idea of fun, incentivize the experience. Offer a small reward like an ice cream treat or extra gaming time if they cooperate and keep a good attitude. A little motivation can go a long way.

Let them choose one fun item. School clothes—especially uniforms—can be boring. Allow your child to pick one item just for fun that reflects their personality. It might be a quirky pair of socks, a new hat, or a piece of jewelry. Giving them some freedom boosts their confidence and makes the trip more enjoyable.

Also, consider letting older teens take control of their clothing budget. Set a spending limit and allow them to shop solo, then review their choices. This empowers them to make decisions and learn from their spending habits.

Teaching Needs vs. Wants

Understanding the difference between needs and wants is an essential life skill—and back-to-school shopping is the perfect time to introduce or reinforce the concept.

Backpacks, shoes, folders, and notebooks come in basic forms, but often, kids gravitate toward trendier (and more expensive) options. This is where teaching moments arise.

Say your child needs new shoes. They want the same $150 designer sneakers a friend has, but that price is out of your budget. Explain what you’re willing to spend and why. Then, look at alternatives together. Discuss how the total budget covers many things—not just one item. Once your child sees the bigger picture, they may be more open to compromise.

Another great approach is to offer your child the opportunity to earn the difference. Maybe they can do chores, babysit or use saved allowance. Kids who contribute their own money to a purchase are more likely to appreciate it—and take better care of it.

Frame the conversation around priorities and trade-offs, rather than just saying no. This encourages critical thinking and teaches kids that choices have consequences.

Planning Ahead Pays Off

As with any shopping trip, planning ahead can make all the difference in how smoothly it goes—and how much money you save.

Start by getting your child’s official school supply list. Most schools publish these online or distribute them before classes start. Major retailers often post printed lists from local schools near their school-supply aisles.

Before shopping, take inventory at home. You might already have extra notebooks, pens, or glue sticks from last year. If your incoming kindergartner needs two glue sticks and you find one unused at home, cross it off the list. These small savings add up.

Don’t assume your child needs a new backpack or lunchbox every year either. Inspect last year’s gear. If the backpack is in decent condition, clean it—many are machine washable. Toss it in on a delicate cycle and air dry for a refresh.

When it comes to timing, shop smart. If you dislike crowds, head to the store early in the morning on a weekday. Most people wait until the weekend or right before school starts, so shopping earlier means shorter lines and fuller shelves.

You can also avoid stores entirely. Many retailers offer online shopping and curbside pickup—ideal for busy parents or those who prefer convenience.

Shop Smart and Save

If you’re looking to save, pay attention to sales, use store coupons, and shop during Tax-Free Weekend. In Texas, tax-free weekend runs from Aug. 8–10, during which you don’t have to pay sales tax on qualifying items like school supplies, clothing and footwear. However, certain restrictions apply, so check the full list of exempt items on the Texas Comptroller’s website before heading out.

Additionally, consider signing up for store loyalty programs or apps that offer extra discounts, cash-back deals, or exclusive member offers. Even small savings can make a big difference when buying for multiple children or shopping across several categories.

The Takeaway

Back-to-school shopping can feel overwhelming, especially with rising costs and busy schedules. But with a little preparation and a collaborative mindset, it doesn’t have to be stressful—or expensive.

When you involve your kids in the process—by talking through a budget, giving them room to make choices, and using shopping as a chance to teach—you turn what might seem like a chore into a meaningful learning experience.

So this year, instead of dreading the trip, embrace it as an opportunity. Help your kids feel more responsible, more confident, and more prepared—not just for the school year ahead, but for life beyond the classroom.

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures atwww.catherinemichalk.com.