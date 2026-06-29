Balloon-Powered Rocket

What You Need:

Fishing line or smooth string, long balloon(s), a drinking straw, paper clips, a sandwich-size bag, a 3-ounce paper cup (optional), masking tape, and a grown-up helper.

What You Do:

Step 1: Ask a grown-up to tape a length of fishing line or string to the ceiling so it reaches the floor.

Step 2: Inflate a long balloon, but do not tie it. Tape a straw along one side of the balloon.

Step 3: Thread the fishing line through the straw. Position the balloon with the opening pointed toward the floor. Release it and watch it travel up the line.

Step 4: Place paper clips in a paper cup or sandwich bag to create a payload. Tape it to the balloon and test how many paper clips it can lift.

Step 5: Experiment by adding more balloons and increasing the payload.

What’s Happening?

The heavier a rocket’s payload, the more power it needs to lift it. Real rockets carry fuel, satellites, robots, and vehicles into space. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is designed to lift extremely heavy payloads for deep-space missions.

Mad Science of Austin is a leading science enrichment provider. We deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for kids through after-school programs, birthday parties, workshops, special events, and summer camps. Our innovative programs are as entertaining as they are educational.