Grill masters from four popular barbecue regions — including Central Texas — will be featured on a new season of Chopped Grill Masters on The Food Network. The show premiers on July 31, 2018, and over five episodes, grill masters from Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas will compete for a cash prize and bragging rights.
Competitors representing Texas include:
- Carlo Casanova, pitmaster and owner of KG Cookers BBQ in San Antonio.
- Leonard Botello, pitmaster and owner of Truth BBQ in Brenham.
- Esaul Ramos, owner and pitmaster of 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio.
- Sloan Rinaldi, pitmaster and owner of The Q Joint in New Caney north of Houston.