Best Farmers Markets for Kids

Boggy Creek Farm

Open: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays,

Fridays, Saturdays

Website: www.boggycreek farm.com

At this five-acre East Austin farm, it’s easy to show kids where their food comes from. Just wander behind the farm stand to see rows and rows of veggies.

Plus, there are chickens! Toy dump trucks rest next to the coop, inviting young kids to play against a backdrop of chicken clucks and rooster crows. Pass the old farmhouse to the farm stand filled with veggies, eggs, meats, honey, flowers and artisan gifts. Quaint and relaxing, it’s one of our favorite markets and makes for a great morning outing.