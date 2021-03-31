Best Farmers Markets for Kids

Farmers market shopping is so different from heading to the grocery store, especially with kids in tow. While it is likely you may not find everything on your list, trips to a farmers market will definitely be met with more excitement and curiosity. Even better, you pick up fresh, healthy food, support local growers and producers, and get outdoors!
Boggy Creek Farm
Open: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays,
Fridays, Saturdays
Website: www.boggycreek farm.com
At this five-acre East Austin farm, it’s easy to show kids where their food comes from. Just wander behind the farm stand to see rows and rows of veggies.
Plus, there are chickens! Toy dump trucks rest next to the coop, inviting young kids to play against a backdrop of chicken clucks and rooster crows. Pass the old farmhouse to the farm stand filled with veggies, eggs, meats, honey, flowers and artisan gifts. Quaint and relaxing, it’s one of our favorite markets and makes for a great morning outing.
Lago Vista
Open: 12-4 p.m. on Sundays
Website: www.texasrealfood.com/lago-vista-farmers-market
The beauty of this market is its laid back vibe. Less crowded and less structured than those in the city, this farmers market in Lago Vista’s small “town center” is easily accessible to kids. They can walk up to booths to eye the chocolates, cakes and homemade breads. While parents purchase eggs, kids can pet chickens. Live music plays from a small stage, and impromptu kid activities – like bubbles – simply pop up!
This market is driven by community. While it may have fewer veggies than some, it is filled with handcrafted items and home baked goods that will intrigue and delight. If you’re looking to get out of town, relax, and experience something new, this one is worth checking out.
Mueller Farmers Market
Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays
Website: www.muellerfarmersmarket.com
Go early to this popular weekend market if you want to avoid the crowds. Housed in the historic Browning Hangar with additional tents popped up along the Mueller Lake bridge, this farmers market is one of Austin’s largest. You’ll find stalls of locally grown greens, ethnic foods, baked goods, farm staples and desserts. Just outside the hangar, food trailers provide more options.
The best thing about it for kids is all the surrounding room to roam! Feed the ducks and swans at Mueller Lake. Visit the playground. Walk the trails. And of course, picnic in the park.
Annette Lucksinger is a mom of two who loves Austin adventures. She is the author of the local family guidebook, Exploring Austin with Kids.