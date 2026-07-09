Discover Texas America250 in Austin

As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, Texans can explore the state’s lasting impact on American history through a new exhibit in Austin.

Texas America250 at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission’s Lorenzo de Zavala Archives and Library Building showcases the people, places, and innovations that have helped shape the nation. The exhibit expands on a traveling display that has visited library systems across Texas, offering visitors an opportunity to view original artifacts from the State Archives.

Highlights include historic maps, materials celebrating Texas’ rich musical heritage, and exhibits exploring the state’s leadership in science, research, energy, and innovation. Photographs, government records, and other archival treasures help tell the story of Texas’ role in the American experience.

From the rugged beauty of Big Bend to the energy boom of Beaumont, and from cowboys to astronauts, the exhibit illustrates the many ways Texans have influenced the country’s growth and identity.

Texas America250 is free and open to the public throughout 2026 in the lobby of the Lorenzo de Zavala Archives and Library Building in Austin’s Capitol Complex. An online version of the exhibit is also available.