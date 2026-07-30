End of Summer Bucket List

Whether you’re searching for ways to fill the final days of summer or planning one last adventure before school schedules take over, now is the perfect time to make a few more family memories. Pair these local outings with nearby attractions for a full day of fun before swapping swimsuits for backpacks and school supplies.
Urban Adventure
Pease Park Splash Pad or Liz Carpenter Splash Pad
Right in the heart of the city, these splash destinations offer much more than your average water play. Both feature interactive fountains with programmed water displays and are located next to fantastic playgrounds with plenty of room to explore.
Pease Park offers shady green space, a gentle stream, and plenty of room to spread out, while Liz Carpenter Splash Pad features a hill that’s perfect for climbing, rolling, and taking in beautiful downtown views. The splash pad stays open until 10 p.m., making it an ideal destination for a memorable evening outing when the fountains are illuminated.
Pair with: Amy’s Ice Creams, BookPeople, Peter Pan Mini Golf, or Sandy’s Frozen Custard
Best for: Babies through elementary-age children
Beach Trip
Emma Long Metropolitan Park
No road trip is required for a beach day. Located on Lake Austin, Emma Long Metropolitan Park offers a spacious sandy shoreline, beach volleyball courts, a designated swimming area, and a dock for jumping into the lake.
Pack the buckets, shovels, towels, and sunscreen for a staycation-style beach adventure. Bring a picnic, fire up a grill, or enjoy a meal nearby after a day in the sun.
Pair with: Turkey Creek Trail or Ski Shores Cafe
Best for: Babies through teens
Play Day Plunge
Blue Hole Regional Park
Few experiences say “Texas summer” quite like swinging from a rope into cool, spring-fed water. Towering cypress trees shade the swimming area while the sounds of cicadas create the perfect summer soundtrack.
The scenic drive to Wimberley makes this destination feel like a true getaway. Bring towels, tubes, and plenty of snacks, and be sure to reserve your swimming time in advance.
Pair with: The Salt Lick BBQ on the drive, plus shopping, dining, and creekside exploring around Wimberley Square
Best for: Preschoolers through teens
School may be just around the corner, but summer doesn’t have to end with the first day of class. These family-friendly adventures also make wonderful weekend escapes, giving everyone one more chance to soak up the sunshine, make memories, and hold onto that carefree summer feeling just a little longer.
Summertime Splash
Rock’N River Family Aquatic Center
Perfect for younger children, this family-friendly water park features six themed pools, multiple slides, a lazy river, and a rock wall with a high dive. Shaded cabanas are available to rent, making it easy to spend the day staying cool.
The park is open daily, except Wednesdays, through Aug. 16, then weekends only through the end of the season.
Pair with: Dell Diamond, Round Rock Donuts, or the Round Rock Public Library
Best for: Babies through elementary-age children.
Annette Lucksinger is the author of the local guidebook Exploring Austin with Kids that includes a whole section on annual events. She is currently at work on a book about life in Austin, Texas.