End of Summer Bucket List

Whether you’re searching for ways to fill the final days of summer or planning one last adventure before school schedules take over, now is the perfect time to make a few more family memories. Pair these local outings with nearby attractions for a full day of fun before swapping swimsuits for backpacks and school supplies.

Urban Adventure

Pease Park Splash Pad or Liz Carpenter Splash Pad

Right in the heart of the city, these splash destinations offer much more than your average water play. Both feature interactive fountains with programmed water displays and are located next to fantastic playgrounds with plenty of room to explore.

Pease Park offers shady green space, a gentle stream, and plenty of room to spread out, while Liz Carpenter Splash Pad features a hill that’s perfect for climbing, rolling, and taking in beautiful downtown views. The splash pad stays open until 10 p.m., making it an ideal destination for a memorable evening outing when the fountains are illuminated.

Pair with: Amy’s Ice Creams, BookPeople, Peter Pan Mini Golf, or Sandy’s Frozen Custard

Best for: Babies through elementary-age children