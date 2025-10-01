In many other parts of the country, fall is associated with harvesting rather than planting. But here in Central Texas, where sweltering summer temperatures give way to a second spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to teach kids about gardening and spark a lifelong love of digging in the dirt.
Turn it into an immersive educational experience with a trip to your local garden center. Share the fun and host a fall garden planting party with neighborhood friends. Kids can decorate small pots and plant flowers, herbs, or vegetables to take home. Or go big and combine several plants for a beautiful arrangement.
What You’ll Need
- Small pots for container gardening, or a plot of dirt around
your home
- Soil, preferably potting soil
- Seedlings or small plants
- A small hand shovel (a large spoon will work in a pinch)
- Markers, stickers, or paint for personalization
Best Plants to Grow in October in Austin
Note: These are just a few examples. There are many more!
Vegetables
- Broccoli • Carrots beets • Lettuce
Herbs
- Cilantro • Chives • Dill
Flowers
- Dianthus • Pansies • Ornamental cabbage and kale
Steps
- Visit your local garden center and pick out your plants or seeds, and a bag of potting soil.
- Identify the garden plot or pots you want to use. If you’re hosting a gardening party, small plastic pots work well.
- Set up a work area, such as a kitchen table or outdoor patio. Use old newspaper, towels, or rags to cover surfaces.
- If planting in the ground, dig holes large enough to accommodate the plants.
- If potting your plants, remove them from their original containers and gently loosen the roots.
- Place the plants in the pots and fill with potting soil.
- Water your plants and place them in an area with adequate sunlight.
The Greater Austin YMCA is partnering with the city of Austin for the 8th annual Roots & Wings Festival, taking place Oct. 18 through Nov. 2. The festival features a variety of events and activities around Austin to celebrate trees, pollinators, and all creatures. Learn more at www.rootsandwingsfest.com.