In many other parts of the country, fall is associated with harvesting rather than planting. But here in Central Texas, where sweltering summer temperatures give way to a second spring, it’s the perfect opportunity to teach kids about gardening and spark a lifelong love of digging in the dirt.

Turn it into an immersive educational experience with a trip to your local garden center. Share the fun and host a fall garden planting party with neighborhood friends. Kids can decorate small pots and plant flowers, herbs, or vegetables to take home. Or go big and combine several plants for a beautiful arrangement.

What You’ll Need

Small pots for container gardening, or a plot of dirt around

your home

your home Soil, preferably potting soil

Seedlings or small plants

A small hand shovel (a large spoon will work in a pinch)

Markers, stickers, or paint for personalization

Best Plants to Grow in October in Austin

Note: These are just a few examples. There are many more!

Vegetables

Broccoli • Carrots beets • Lettuce

Herbs

Cilantro • Chives • Dill

Flowers

Dianthus • Pansies • Ornamental cabbage and kale

Steps

Visit your local garden center and pick out your plants or seeds, and a bag of potting soil. Identify the garden plot or pots you want to use. If you’re hosting a gardening party, small plastic pots work well. Set up a work area, such as a kitchen table or outdoor patio. Use old newspaper, towels, or rags to cover surfaces. If planting in the ground, dig holes large enough to accommodate the plants. If potting your plants, remove them from their original containers and gently loosen the roots. Place the plants in the pots and fill with potting soil. Water your plants and place them in an area with adequate sunlight.

The Greater Austin YMCA is partnering with the city of Austin for the 8th annual Roots & Wings Festival, taking place Oct. 18 through Nov. 2. The festival features a variety of events and activities around Austin to celebrate trees, pollinators, and all creatures. Learn more at www.rootsandwingsfest.com.